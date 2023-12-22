Live Radio
Towson wins 65-55 over Nicholls

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 7:12 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Christian May had 16 points in Towson’s 65-55 victory over Nicholls on Friday night.

May was 6 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Tigers (6-6). Nendah Tarke added 13 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Dylan Williamson was 3 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Colonels (4-8) were led in scoring by Jamal West, who finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Nicholls also got 13 points from Diante Smith. Oumar Koureissi also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

