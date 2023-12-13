Live Radio
Towns scores 11 as Howard beats Regent 88-49

The Associated Press

December 13, 2023, 3:52 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seth Towns and Bryce Harris each scored 11 points to help Howard defeat Regent 88-49 on Wednesday.

Towns had five rebounds and six assists for the Bison (4-6). Dom Campbell had 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Darrin Clark finished with 14 points for the Royals. Joakim Marie-Joseph added 13 points and seven rebounds for Regent. In addition, Modokwe Piyassa had seven points and two steals.

Howard hosts Jackson State in its next matchup on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

