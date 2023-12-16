Toumi has 14 in Evansville’s 70-61 victory against Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yacine Toumi scored 14 points as Evansville beat Bellarmine 70-61 on Saturday night. Toumi had seven…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yacine Toumi scored 14 points as Evansville beat Bellarmine 70-61 on Saturday night.

Toumi had seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (8-2). Ben Humrichous scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Chuck Bailey III shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Langdon Hatton led the way for the Knights (4-8) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Dezmond McKinney added 16 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine. In addition, Garrett Tipton had nine points.

Evansville’s next game is Monday against UT Martin at home. Bellarmine visits Utah on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

