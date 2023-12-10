Top-ranked South Carolina beats No. 11 Utah 78-69 in Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 17 points and Te-Hina Paopao added 15 on Sunday to help top-ranked South…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 17 points and Te-Hina Paopao added 15 on Sunday to help top-ranked South Carolina hold off No. 11 Utah 78-69 at the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

Freshmen MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts each added 11 for the Gamecocks (9-0), who have beaten four ranked teams this season.

Alissa Pili made 15 of her 23 shots from the floor and finished with 37 points for Utah (8-2).

Utah had won six in a row since falling by seven points to Baylor on Nov. 14.

NO. 2 UCLA 95, NO. 20 FLORIDA STATE 78

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 22 points and 18 rebounds to help UCLA beat Florida State at the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

Charisma Osborne and Angela Dugalic added 16 points each for the balanced Bruins (9-0), who had five players score in double figures. UCLA started the game scoring 13 of the opening 15 points and led 20-5 as Florida State made just one of its first 14 shots.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 26 to lead the Seminoles (7-3) while Sara Bejedi added 19.

NO. 3 NORTH CAOLINA STATE 80, LIBERTY 67

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Freshman guard Zoe Brooks turned in the second triple-double in school history, helping lift North Carolina State over Liberty.

Brooks, filling in for standout Saniya Rivers for her first start, turned in 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Aziaha James scored 18 points, Madison Hayes and Mimi Collins each had 15 points and reserve Laci Steele added 10 points as N.C. State moved to 10-0 for the fourth time in 11 seasons under coach Wes Moore.

Asia Boone had 17 points, Emma Hess 15 points and Bella Smuda 14 points and 15 rebounds for Liberty (3-7), which suffered its 41st straight loss to a Top 25 opponent.

NO. 4 IOWA 87, WISCONSIN 65

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, Hannah Stuelke added 21 and Iowa beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener for each team.

Iowa (10-1, 1-0) has won seven straight and eared its 28th consecutive victory over Wisconsin.

Clark, the reigning Player of the Year, hit 11 of 19 shots, including 4 of 8 beyond the arc, and had nine rebounds. Sydney Affolter had 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Ronnie Porter had 17 points, Serah Williams 15 and Sania Copeland 13 for Wisconsin (5-4, 0-1), which lost its second consecutive game. The Badgers had no field goals over the final 5 minutes.

NO. 6 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 85, UC RIVERSIDE 53

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 27 points in 28 minutes and Southern California routed UC Riverside to remain undefeated at home.

Rayah Marshall added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Trojans (8-0), who have blown out all five of their opponents at Galen Center this season.

It was the first time in four games that Watkins didn’t score at least 30 points, a feat she’s accomplished five times already this season. She sat down with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Highlanders (4-4) were led by Jordan Webster with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and Matehya Bryant added 14 before fouling out.

NO. 7 LSU 83, UL-LAFAYETTE 53

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 27 points and 10 rebounds as LSU shook off some early lethargic play to defeat UL-Lafayette.

Angel Reese finished with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Mikaylah Williams added 18 points and 11 rebounds, hitting all four of the Tigers’ 3-pointers.

It was LSU’s first game in 10 days after taking a break for final exams. The Tigers (9-1) looked sloppy and out of sync for the entire first half and had to rally for a tie at the break.

Brandi Williams and Tamera Johnson led UL-Lafayette (3-3) with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

NO. 12 OHIO STATE 94, NO. 25 PENN STATE 84, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 31 points, Cotie McMahon had 27 and Celeste Taylor had a double-double as Ohio State pulled away from Penn State to win their Big Ten Conference opener.

Taylor had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0), who have won eight straight. Sheldon was 13 of 14 from the line but Ohio State was just 26 of 42, with McMahon going 5 of 14.

Makenna Marisa scored 28 points and Ciezki 19 for the Nittany Lions (7-3, 0-1). PSU made 11 of 16 free throws and was 9 of 18 on 3s. Marisa suffered a leg injury with 1:51 to go in overtime and was carried into the locker room.

NO. 15 VIRGINIA TECH 85, RADFORD 40

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Virginia Tech held Radford to 19% shooting to roll to victory.

Georgia Amoore added 15 points and had three of Virginia Tech’s 12 blocks. Matilda Ekh added 12 points and Carleigh Wenzel 11 while matching Kitley with five assists for the Hokies (7-2).

Ashlyn Traylor-Walked scored 16 points for Radford (2-8), going 2 of 16 from the field and 11 of 12 from the foul line.

NO. 17 UCONN 76, NO. 24 NORTH CAROLINA 64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 26 points to lead UConn over North Carolina in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

The former national player of the year hit 11 of her 14 shots and blocked four on the other end. Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies (6-3)

Maria Gakdeng had 14 points and 13 rebounds for North Carolina (6-4), before fouling out late in the game. She was one of five Tar Heels in double figures.

NO. 18 LOUISVILLE 73, KENTUCKY 61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Eylia Love scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half and Louisville used a balanced attack to defeat Kentucky, winning the Battle for the Bluegrass for the seventh straight time.

Sydney Taylor and Nyla Harris scored 13 points apiece for the Cardinals (9-1). Kiki Jefferson had 11 points and Olivia Cochran had 10.

Maddie Scherr had 22 points to lead the Wildcats (4-7) and Ajae Petty had 16 with 10 rebounds.

The game was close until the Cardinals used an 8-0 run to take a 44-39 lead late in the third quarter.

NO. 19 MARQUETTE 64, ILLINOIS STATE 62

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Liza Karlen scored 19 points, five in a critical fourth-quarter run, and Marquette extended its best start ever by rallying for a win over Illinois State.

The Golden Eagles had to overcome some tense moments in the closing seconds to run their record to 9-0.

Mackenzie Hare had 14 points for the Golden Eagles and Jordan King had 13.

Maya Wong led Illinois State (7-2), which was coming off an 18-point loss, with 14 points and eight assists. Caroline Waite had 11 points, Kate Bullman and DeAnna Wilson 10 each with Wilson grabbing 10 rebounds.

WASHINGTON 60, NO. 21 WASHINGTON STATE 55

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Hannah Stines scored a career-high 21 points, Lauren Schwartz added 20 and Washington used a hot start to upend rival Washington State.

The Cougars were 1 of 15 in the first quarter and the Huskies went 6 of 9 from 3-point range and shot 56% in the first half to race to a 37-17 lead.

Dalayah Daniels scored 11 points for the Huskies (10-0). Stines and Schwartz both had three 3-pointers with Stines, who had nine rebounds, hitting a critical 3 with 2:09 to play for a 57-48 lead.

Bella Murekatete scored 19 points for the Cougars (10-2), 12 in the fourth quarter. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 11 and Eleonora Villa added 10.

NO. 22 CREIGHTON 73, WYOMING 61

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored eight of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and Creighton pulled away in the third quarter to beat Wyoming.

Morgan Mally scored 18 points and Lauren Jensen finished with 16 for Creighton (7-1).

Allyson Fertig scored 18 of her game-high 30 points in the first half as the Cowgirls (4-4) stayed even with their Power Six opponent. Fertig made 13 of 19 shots and 4 of 6 free throws. She also grabbed 12 rebounds.

