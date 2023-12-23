Toledo visits West Virginia after Battle’s 29-point performance

Toledo Rockets (6-5) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4.5;…

Toledo Rockets (6-5) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the Toledo Rockets after Raequan Battle scored 29 points in West Virginia’s 66-65 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-4 in home games. West Virginia has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rockets have gone 2-0 away from home. Toledo is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

West Virginia’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Jesse Edwards is averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

