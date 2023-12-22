Toledo visits Battle and West Virginia

Toledo Rockets (6-5) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts…

Toledo Rockets (6-5) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the Toledo Rockets after Raequan Battle scored 29 points in West Virginia’s 66-65 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-4 in home games. West Virginia has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets are 2-0 in road games. Toledo is the top team in the MAC with 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Ra’Heim Moss averaging 10.0.

West Virginia averages 65.6 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 78.8 Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 11.0 more points per game (78.7) than West Virginia gives up (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Jesse Edwards is averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Moss is averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.