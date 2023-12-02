Toledo takes on George Mason, looks to break 3-game skid

George Mason Patriots (6-1) at Toledo Rockets (3-3) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -3.5; over/under…

George Mason Patriots (6-1) at Toledo Rockets (3-3)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo heads into the matchup with George Mason after losing three in a row.

The Rockets have gone 2-0 at home. Toledo is the top team in the MAC averaging 40.3 points in the paint. Ra’Heim Moss leads the Rockets scoring 11.0.

The Patriots play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. George Mason is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Toledo scores 81.3 points, 18.3 more per game than the 63.0 George Mason allows. George Mason’s 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (51.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moss is shooting 54.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Toledo.

Darius Maddox is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13 points. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds for George Mason.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

