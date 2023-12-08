Toledo plays Northern Iowa following Maddox’s 20-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6, 0-2 MVC) at Toledo Rockets (4-4) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays…

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6, 0-2 MVC) at Toledo Rockets (4-4)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Northern Iowa Panthers after Dante Maddox Jr. scored 20 points in Toledo’s 69-68 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Rockets are 2-1 on their home court. Toledo averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Northern Iowa is ninth in the MVC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 6.7.

Toledo’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa’s 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (50.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddox is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rockets. Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 53.7% for Toledo.

Nate Heise is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 11.0 points for Northern Iowa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

