Tipton leads Bellarmine against High Point after 21-point game

Bellarmine Knights (4-10) at High Point Panthers (10-4)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays the High Point Panthers after Garrett Tipton scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 101-59 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Panthers are 7-0 in home games. High Point averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Knights have gone 1-8 away from home. Bellarmine ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

High Point’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.6% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.3 points.

Bash Wieland is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

