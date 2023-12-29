Timmerman’s 16 help Winthrop down Toccoa Falls 113-62

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Alex Timmerman’s 16 points helped Winthrop defeat Toccoa Falls 113-62 on Friday night. Timmerman also…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Alex Timmerman’s 16 points helped Winthrop defeat Toccoa Falls 113-62 on Friday night.

Timmerman also contributed five rebounds for the Eagles (9-6). Yoro Diallo scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Xavier McKelvy had 13 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Screaming Eagles were led by Josh Parker, who posted 21 points and six assists. Anthony Williams II added 20 points for Toccoa Falls.

