College Basketball

Timmerman’s 16 help Winthrop down Toccoa Falls 113-62

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 6:48 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Alex Timmerman’s 16 points helped Winthrop defeat Toccoa Falls 113-62 on Friday night.

Timmerman also contributed five rebounds for the Eagles (9-6). Yoro Diallo scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Xavier McKelvy had 13 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Screaming Eagles were led by Josh Parker, who posted 21 points and six assists. Anthony Williams II added 20 points for Toccoa Falls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

College Basketball
