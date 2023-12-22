Timberlake posts second triple-double in program history to help Bryant defeat Drexel 104-86

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 29 points and made five 3-pointers, Earl Timberlake posted the second triple-double in…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 29 points and made five 3-pointers, Earl Timberlake posted the second triple-double in program history and Bryant defeated Drexel 104-86 on Friday to spoil Justin Moore’s 34-point performance.

Timberlake had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to join Peter Kiss as the only players in Bryant’s Division I history to record a triple-double. Kiss did it on Jan. 7, 2021 against Central Connecticut State, finishing with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Gross-Bullock scored 21 of his season-high 29 points in the second half. He was 10 for 16 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Bryant made 15 of 22 3-pointers for 68% shooting.

Rafael Pinzon shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, to add 20 points for the Bulldogs (8-6). Daniel Rivera had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Moore made 13 of his 24 shots, with three 3-pointers, to reach a career high for the Dragons (7-6). Amari Williams had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Drexel entered allowing just 60.3 points per game, the ninth-lowest in the country.

