Thompson scores 15, Oral Roberts knocks off Ozark Christian 110-51

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023, 10:57 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kareem Thompson had 15 points in Oral Roberts’ 110-51 win against Ozark Christian on Saturday night.

Thompson also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Golden Eagles (4-4). Jailen Bedford added 14 points while going 5 of 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Trey Phipps and Elijah Lawrence each finished with 13 points.

The Ambassadors were led in scoring by Andre Johnson, who finished with 14 points. Ozark Christian also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Danny Foster. In addition, Joel Pugh had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

