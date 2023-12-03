Thompson leads FGCU against Cincinnati after 21-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -16.5; over/under…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -16.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Isaiah Thompson scored 21 points in FGCU’s 68-65 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Bearcats have gone 5-0 at home. Cincinnati is third in the Big 12 with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 5.2.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 away from home. FGCU is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Cincinnati’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game FGCU allows. FGCU averages 69.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 65.5 Cincinnati allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fredrick averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Lakhin is shooting 58.6% and averaging 14.8 points for Cincinnati.

Thompson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds for FGCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

