Thomasson, Georgia Bulldogs to host McCreary, Mercer Bears

Mercer Bears (2-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is…

Mercer Bears (2-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-3)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Mercer in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Georgia averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bears have gone 1-2 away from home. Mercer gives up 72.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Georgia is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer averages 64.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 71.1 Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37.5% for Georgia.

Robby Carmody averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for Mercer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.