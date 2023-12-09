Thomas scores 31 as Norfolk State beats Illinois State 64-58

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas’ 31 points led Norfolk State over Illinois State 64-58 on Saturday night. Thomas added…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas’ 31 points led Norfolk State over Illinois State 64-58 on Saturday night.

Thomas added six rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (7-3). Allen Betrand was 4-of-10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 12 points.

Johnny Kinziger led the way for the Redbirds (6-4) with 13 points. Myles Foster added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Illinois State. In addition, Darius Burford had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

