Thomas scores 24 to lead Albany to 73-68 victory over Dartmouth

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas’ 24 points helped Albany defeat Dartmouth 73-68 on Saturday night.

Thomas had six assists and three steals for the Great Danes (5-3). Jonathan Beagle added 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line, and they also had 14 rebounds. Amar’e Marshall shot 5 for 17, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

The Big Green (1-5) were led in scoring by Dusan Neskovic, who finished with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jaren Johnson added 16 points and six rebounds for Dartmouth. Jackson Munro also put up eight points.

