Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Thomas scores 22 as…

Thomas scores 22 as Hofstra takes down Norfolk State 74-58

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored 22 points as Hofstra beat Norfolk State 74-58 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 7 for 17 (5 for 14 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Pride (7-4). Darlinstone Dubar added 13 points while going 5 of 14 (3 for 10 from 3-point range), and he also had seven rebounds. Bryce Washington was 5 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Spartans (7-5) were led by Jamarii Thomas, who recorded 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Norfolk State also got 15 points from Christian Ings. Allen Betrand also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up