Thomas, Rillie lead Northern Colorado past Air Force 83-79

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 6:47 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas scored 24 points and Jaron Rillie made a go-ahead shot with 39 seconds remaining as Northern Colorado defeated Air Force 83-79 on Thursday night.

Thomas added 10 rebounds for the Bears (5-6). Rillie scored 14 points and added six assists. Riley Abercrombie had 11 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Beau Becker led the way for the Falcons (7-5) with 26 points and two blocks. Air Force also got 18 points and eight assists from Rytis Petraitis. In addition, Kellan Boylan had 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

