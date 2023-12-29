Thomas leads San Francisco against Mississippi Valley State after 22-point outing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) San Francisco; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12) at San Francisco Dons (10-4)

San Francisco; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Malik Thomas scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 77-57 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Dons have gone 7-0 in home games. San Francisco averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Marcus Williams with 3.4.

The Delta Devils are 0-12 in road games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-12 against opponents over .500.

San Francisco scores 76.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 84.3 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game San Francisco allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 13.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Rayquan Brown is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 48.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

