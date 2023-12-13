Thomas leads Norfolk State against Stony Brook after 31-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Jamarii Thomas scored 31 points in Norfolk State’s 64-58 win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Seawolves have gone 4-1 in home games. Stony Brook is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 2-1 in road games. Norfolk State is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Stony Brook averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.9 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Seawolves. Dean Noll is averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 39.3% for Stony Brook.

Thomas is averaging 19.2 points, four assists and 2.7 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 11.3 points for Norfolk State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

