Thomas and Northern Colorado host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6) at Northern Colorado Bears (5-6)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Saint Thomas scored 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 83-79 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Bears are 3-1 on their home court. Northern Colorado has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Lumberjacks are 3-5 on the road. Northern Arizona has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

Northern Colorado is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 66.1 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 77.1 Northern Colorado gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Liam Lloyd is averaging 8.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 17.6 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

