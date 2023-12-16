Thomas and Norfolk State host Hofstra

Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at Hofstra Pride (6-4) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -9.5;…

Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at Hofstra Pride (6-4)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -9.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits the Hofstra Pride after Jamarii Thomas scored 28 points in Norfolk State’s 84-78 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Pride are 2-1 in home games. Hofstra averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Spartans are 2-2 in road games. Norfolk State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Thomas averaging 3.7.

Hofstra scores 79.2 points, 11.7 more per game than the 67.5 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 23.0 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Darlinstone Dubar is shooting 54.4% and averaging 18.3 points for Hofstra.

Jamarii Thomas is shooting 46.2% and averaging 20.0 points for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.