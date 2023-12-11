Thomas and Hofstra host No. 22 Duke

Hofstra Pride (6-3) at Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 0-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra…

Hofstra Pride (6-3) at Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 0-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the No. 22 Duke Blue Devils after Tyler Thomas scored 29 points in Hofstra’s 71-68 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-1 at home. Duke is third in the ACC with 15.8 assists per game led by Tyrese Proctor averaging 4.8.

The Pride are 1-2 on the road. Hofstra leads the CAA with 16.9 assists. Jaquan Carlos leads the Pride with 6.8.

Duke makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Hofstra averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 9.1 points for Duke.

Thomas is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 23.6 points and 3.1 assists. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for Hofstra.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.