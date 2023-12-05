Live Radio
Thomas’ 18 help Butler defeat Buffalo 72-59

The Associated Press

December 5, 2023, 10:55 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Thomas scored 18 points as Butler beat Buffalo 72-59 on Tuesday night.

Thomas added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-2). Jahmyl Telfort scored 18 points and added nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Pierre Brooks had 17 points and shot 7 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Sy Chatman finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Bulls (1-8). Buffalo also got 10 points and six rebounds from Anquan Boldin Jr.. Shawn Fulcher also had eight points and two steals. The Bulls extended their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

