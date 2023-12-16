Thioune leads South Dakota against UC Irvine after 23-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -15.5;…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -15.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits the UC Irvine Anteaters after Lahat Thioune scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 78-73 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Anteaters have gone 2-0 at home. UC Irvine is third in the Big West with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 5.0.

The Coyotes are 1-1 on the road. South Dakota leads the Summit League with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Thioune averaging 3.2.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for UC Irvine.

Thioune is averaging 14.8 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Coyotes. Paul Bruns is averaging 11.5 points for South Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

