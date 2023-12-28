Texas Tech takes home win streak into matchup with Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -17; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Red Raiders face Sam Houston.

The Red Raiders are 6-0 in home games. Texas Tech is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bearkats are 2-5 on the road. Sam Houston ranks sixth in the CUSA with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Souleymane Doumbia averaging 3.6.

Texas Tech scores 75.7 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.8 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 5.6 more points per game (71.1) than Texas Tech allows to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 14 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

Doumbia is averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

