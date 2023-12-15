Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Vanderbilt Commodores square off in Fort Worth, Texas

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Texas…

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Red Raiders are 7-2 in non-conference play. Texas Tech is ninth in the Big 12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Warren Washington averaging 3.0.

The Commodores have a 4-5 record in non-conference games. Vanderbilt is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas Tech is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 7.4 points for Texas Tech.

Ezra Manjon is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 10.4 points for Vanderbilt.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

