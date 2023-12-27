Texas Tech puts home win streak on the line against Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech…

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Red Raiders play Sam Houston.

The Red Raiders are 6-0 in home games. Texas Tech is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bearkats are 2-5 on the road. Sam Houston ranks fifth in the CUSA with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Damon Nicholas Jr. averaging 2.2.

Texas Tech averages 75.7 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.8 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 14.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 32.9% over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

Jaden Ray is averaging 6.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

