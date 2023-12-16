Texas Tech plays Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas Tech Red Raiders square off in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Red Raiders are 7-2 in non-conference play. Texas Tech ranks ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Commodores have a 4-5 record in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Texas Tech’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 70.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 66.8 Texas Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Texas Tech.

Ezra Manjon is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 10.4 points and 3.2 rebounds for Vanderbilt.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.