Texas Tech hosts UT Arlington following Russell’s 28-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4, 1-1 WAC) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Phillip Russell scored 28 points in UT Arlington’s 76-73 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Red Raiders are 5-0 in home games. Texas Tech scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Mavericks are 0-3 on the road. UT Arlington is fourth in the WAC scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Texas Tech makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UT Arlington averages 10.4 more points per game (75.9) than Texas Tech gives up to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 32.1% for Texas Tech.

Shemar Wilson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. DaJuan Gordon is averaging 11.0 points and 9.0 rebounds for UT Arlington.

