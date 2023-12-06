Texas Tech hosts Sutton and Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (5-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders…

Omaha Mavericks (5-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -20.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Marquel Sutton scored 22 points in Omaha’s 78-59 win over the Bellevue (NE) Bruins.

The Red Raiders are 3-0 on their home court. Texas Tech is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 0-3 on the road. Omaha has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas Tech is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 8.7 points for Texas Tech.

Frankie Fidler is averaging 14.1 points for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 9.8 points for Omaha.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

