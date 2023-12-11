Texas Tech hosts Oral Roberts following Walton’s 22-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech takes on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Kerwin Walton scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 87-58 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Red Raiders have gone 4-0 at home. Texas Tech averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. Oral Roberts is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas Tech’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 8.0 points for Texas Tech.

Issac McBride is averaging 20 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. DeShang Weaver is averaging 13.3 points for Oral Roberts.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.