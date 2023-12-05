Texas Tech hosts Omaha following Sutton’s 22-point game

Omaha Mavericks (5-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the…

Omaha Mavericks (5-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Marquel Sutton scored 22 points in Omaha’s 78-59 win against the Bellevue (NE) Bruins.

The Red Raiders are 3-0 in home games. Texas Tech averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mavericks have gone 0-3 away from home. Omaha ranks sixth in the Summit League scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Nick Davis averaging 8.7.

Texas Tech is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Texas Tech.

Tony Osburn is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 9.8 points. Frankie Fidler is averaging 14.1 points for Omaha.

