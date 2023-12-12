Texas Tech faces Oral Roberts after Walton’s 22-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -13; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Kerwin Walton scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 87-58 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Red Raiders are 4-0 on their home court. Texas Tech scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Oral Roberts averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 74.8 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 71.8 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts scores 10.9 more points per game (76.5) than Texas Tech gives up to opponents (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Texas Tech.

Issac McBride is averaging 20 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. DeShang Weaver is averaging 13.3 points and 2.8 blocks for Oral Roberts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

