Texas State visits No. 20 James Madison following Edwards’ 29-point game

Texas State Bobcats (6-6) at James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas State Bobcats (6-6) at James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 James Madison takes on the Texas State Bobcats after Terrence Edwards scored 29 points in James Madison’s 89-75 victory over the Morgan State Bears.

The Dukes have gone 5-0 in home games. James Madison ranks sixth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Bobcats are 3-4 on the road. Texas State has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

James Madison averages 92.6 points, 23.8 more per game than the 68.8 Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game James Madison gives up.

The Dukes and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Edwards is averaging 17.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Brandon Love is averaging 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 91.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.