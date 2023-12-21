Texas Southern hosts Samford following Henry’s 26-point performance

Samford Bulldogs (10-2) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7; over/under is…

Samford Bulldogs (10-2) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-8)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Samford Bulldogs after PJ Henry scored 26 points in Texas Southern’s 79-78 victory against the Howard Bison.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 1-8 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site contests to start the season. Texas Southern is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Samford leads the SoCon with 40.5 points per game in the paint led by A.J. Staton-McCray averaging 9.0.

Texas Southern scores 61.0 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 75.8 Samford allows. Samford averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Texas Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is shooting 34.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Texas Southern.

Rylan Jones is averaging 7.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Achor Achor is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.