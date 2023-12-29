Texas A&M takes on Prairie View A&M following Hefner’s 24-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-4)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Hayden Hefner scored 24 points in Texas A&M’s 79-52 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Aggies have gone 4-1 in home games. Texas A&M is the SEC leader with 16.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 4.2.

The Panthers have gone 2-7 away from home. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 72.7 points per game and is shooting 40.2%.

Texas A&M averages 75.9 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 79.1 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M scores 5.0 more points per game (72.7) than Texas A&M allows to opponents (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 17.9 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III is averaging 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Charles Smith IV is averaging 12.4 points for the Panthers. Nick Gazelas is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.