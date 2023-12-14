Texas A&M-CC visits UT Rio Grande Valley following Freeman’s 23-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7, 0-2 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7, 0-2 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Ahren Freeman scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 76-74 victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Vaqueros have gone 2-1 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Islanders are 1-3 in road games. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland with 14.8 assists per game led by Lance Amir-Paul averaging 2.1.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 73.7 points, 5.5 more per game than the 68.2 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Elliott is shooting 37.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Vaqueros. Sherman Brashear is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Dian Wright-Forde is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.0 points for the Islanders. Amir-Paul is averaging 10.6 points for Texas A&M-CC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.