Texas A&M-CC takes on Omaha following Wright-Forde’s 21-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (5-5) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes…

Omaha Mavericks (5-5) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Dian Wright-Forde scored 21 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 76-74 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders are 2-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 4.8.

The Mavericks are 0-4 on the road. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit League shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Texas A&M-CC scores 76.4 points, 6.8 more per game than the 69.6 Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 74.0 points per game, 4.5 more than the 69.5 Texas A&M-CC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Roberts is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging six points. Wright-Forde is shooting 48.7% and averaging 12.4 points for Texas A&M-CC.

Frankie Fidler is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 10.2 points for Omaha.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.