Texas A&M Aggies play the No. 4 Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (10-0) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Houston Cougars…

Houston Cougars (10-0) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (7-3)

Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Houston Cougars and the Texas A&M Aggies meet at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Aggies have a 7-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas A&M is second in the SEC in rebounding averaging 41.1 rebounds. Henry Coleman III leads the Aggies with 8.8 boards.

The Cougars have a 10-0 record in non-conference games. Houston leads the Big 12 with 14.9 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 2.6.

Texas A&M makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (35.0%). Houston averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 37.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Aggies. Hayden Hefner is averaging 8.4 points for Texas A&M.

LJ Cryer is averaging 17.8 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 12.9 points for Houston.

