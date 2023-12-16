Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 4 Houston Cougars meet in Houston, Texas

Houston Cougars (10-0) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7; over/under is…

Houston Cougars (10-0) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (7-3)

Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies play the No. 4 Houston Cougars in Houston, Texas.

The Aggies are 7-3 in non-conference play. Texas A&M is second in the SEC in rebounding with 41.1 rebounds. Henry Coleman III paces the Aggies with 8.8 boards.

The Cougars have a 10-0 record in non-conference play. Houston is 9-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.6 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (35.0%). Houston has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Hayden Hefner is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M.

LJ Cryer is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 rebounds for Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

