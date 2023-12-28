Tennessee Tech plays Little Rock, seeks 4th straight home win

Little Rock Trojans (6-7) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans…

Little Rock Trojans (6-7) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Little Rock aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 on their home court. Tennessee Tech averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Trojans are 0-3 on the road. Little Rock ranks sixth in the OVC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 78.8 points per game, 1.9 more than the 76.9 Tennessee Tech allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Early averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Jayvis Harvey is averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Jamir Chaplin is scoring 15.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

