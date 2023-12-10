Tennessee State visits Lipscomb following Pruitt’s 21-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) at Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -6; over/under…

Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) at Lipscomb Bisons (6-5)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -6; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after Will Pruitt scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 72-71 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Bisons are 3-0 on their home court. Lipscomb has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 1-2 away from home. Tennessee State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lipscomb makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Tennessee State has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrin Boyd is averaging 17.3 points for the Bisons. Pruitt is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Christian Brown is averaging 14.7 points for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 13.4 points for Tennessee State.

