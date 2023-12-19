Tennessee State takes on Indiana State following Shanks’ 31-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (7-5) at Indiana State Sycamores (10-1, 2-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tennessee State Tigers (7-5) at Indiana State Sycamores (10-1, 2-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -17.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Michael Shanks scored 31 points in Tennessee State’s 117-59 victory against the Boyce Bulldogs.

The Sycamores have gone 4-0 in home games. Indiana State ranks third in the MVC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Kent averaging 5.2.

The Tigers are 1-4 in road games. Tennessee State scores 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Indiana State scores 88.0 points, 17.7 more per game than the 70.3 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Sycamores. Isaiah Swope is averaging 19.5 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

Christian Brown is averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

