Tennessee State hosts UT Martin after Sears’ 26-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Jordan Sears scored 26 points in UT Martin’s 78-75 victory over the William Woods Owls.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Tennessee State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks are 2-5 on the road. UT Martin averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Tennessee State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Brown is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Tigers. Kinyon Hodges is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Sears is averaging 20.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

