Tennessee State hosts Sears and UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-6) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5;…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Tennessee State Tigers after Jordan Sears scored 26 points in UT Martin’s 78-75 victory against the William Woods Owls.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Tennessee State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks are 2-5 on the road. UT Martin averages 85.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Tennessee State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 13.3 more points per game (85.1) than Tennessee State allows to opponents (71.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Jones is averaging 11.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Kinyon Hodges is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Sears is averaging 20.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.