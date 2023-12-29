Tennessee State hosts Chaplin and Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Tennessee State Tigers after Jamir Chaplin scored 25 points in Little Rock’s 81-75 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Tigers are 5-1 in home games. Tennessee State ranks fifth in the OVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Jitoboh averaging 2.1.

The Trojans are 1-0 in OVC play. Little Rock is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Tennessee State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 5.8 more points per game (79.0) than Tennessee State gives up to opponents (73.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Jones is averaging 11.3 points for the Tigers. Christian Brown is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Cougar Downing is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 9.8 points. Chaplin is shooting 57.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

