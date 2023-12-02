Tennessee State hosts Austin Peay after Sharp’s 20-point game

Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5;…

Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at Tennessee State Tigers (5-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the Tennessee State Tigers after Demarcus Sharp scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 61-50 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Tigers are 3-0 on their home court. Tennessee State ranks sixth in the OVC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Kinyon Hodges leads the Tigers with 5.4 boards.

The Governors are 0-3 on the road. Austin Peay is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Tennessee State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Bellinger is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.5 points. Hodges is shooting 55.1% and averaging 12.0 points for Tennessee State.

Sharp is shooting 44.4% and averaging 19.1 points for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 11.4 points for Austin Peay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.