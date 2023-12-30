Tennessee State faces Little Rock after Shanks’ 20-point outing

Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Michael Shanks scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 91-75 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 at home. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Jitoboh averaging 2.1.

The Trojans are 1-0 in OVC play. Little Rock is third in the OVC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamir Chaplin averaging 3.3.

Tennessee State scores 76.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 79.9 Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Tennessee State gives up.

The Tigers and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Bellinger is averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Kinyon Hodges is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Chaplin is averaging 15.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Bradley Douglas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

