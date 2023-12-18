Tennessee State faces Indiana State after Shanks’ 31-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (7-5) at Indiana State Sycamores (10-1, 2-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee State Tigers (7-5) at Indiana State Sycamores (10-1, 2-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Michael Shanks scored 31 points in Tennessee State’s 117-59 win over the Boyce Bulldogs.

The Sycamores have gone 4-0 at home. Indiana State ranks eighth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-4 on the road. Tennessee State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Indiana State averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State scores 6.5 more points per game (77.5) than Indiana State gives up (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is shooting 49.6% and averaging 19.5 points for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Christian Brown is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.